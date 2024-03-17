Czech National Bank Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.6 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

