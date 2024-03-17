Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.7% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $266.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.30. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $160.41 and a fifty-two week high of $272.73. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.