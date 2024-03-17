Czech National Bank Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,655 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

