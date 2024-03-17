Czech National Bank Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $295.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $299.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.