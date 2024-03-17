Czech National Bank Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $16,019,429. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,211.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,260.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,081.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

