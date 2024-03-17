Czech National Bank Has $5.50 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

NYSE ED opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

