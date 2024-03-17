Czech National Bank Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $7,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

