Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSS opened at $327.88 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

