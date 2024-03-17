Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

EFX stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

