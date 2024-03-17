Czech National Bank Invests $3.61 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $195.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $208.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

