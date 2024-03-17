Czech National Bank Raises Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

