Czech National Bank Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

