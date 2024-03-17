Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $596.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.37 and a 200 day moving average of $479.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $617.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

