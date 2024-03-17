Czech National Bank Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

