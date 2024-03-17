Czech National Bank Sells 1,331 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Czech National Bank cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

CAH stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

