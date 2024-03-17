Czech National Bank Sells 235 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $271.95 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.89 and a 200-day moving average of $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

