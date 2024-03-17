Czech National Bank Sells 73 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

NYSE KEYS opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

