Czech National Bank Sells 779 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Czech National Bank lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

