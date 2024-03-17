Czech National Bank Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

