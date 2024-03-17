Czech National Bank Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.38. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.