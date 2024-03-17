Czech National Bank Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $93.21 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

