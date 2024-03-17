Dagco Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dagco Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $263.28 and a 12-month high of $427.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

