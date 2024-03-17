Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 938,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 858,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.7 days.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.