Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 938,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 858,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.7 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.89.
About Dai-ichi Life
