David Lloyd Johnston Buys 13 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,131.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,715.74.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,519.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$870.31 and a one year high of C$1,533.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,375.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,246.87.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.2777086 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

