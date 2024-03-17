Deanna D. Rodriguez Sells 1,500 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entergy stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

