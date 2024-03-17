Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Decklar Resources Stock Performance
DKLRF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Decklar Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Decklar Resources Company Profile
