Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.1 days.
Deterra Royalties Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of DETRF opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.31. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.82.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deterra Royalties
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.