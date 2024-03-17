Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.1 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of DETRF opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.31. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.82.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Further Reading

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

