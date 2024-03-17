Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Bio-Techne worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

