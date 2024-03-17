Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.