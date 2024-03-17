Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $92.26 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.