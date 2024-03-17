Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $220.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.