Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $605.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $624.42.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

