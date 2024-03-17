Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

