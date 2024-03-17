Diversified Trust Co Has $2.88 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 284.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $50,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

