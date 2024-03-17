Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $550.03 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

