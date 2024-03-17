Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 246.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,797 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

