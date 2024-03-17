Diversified Trust Co Purchases 21,604 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.