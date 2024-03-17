Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $419.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.23 and a 1-year high of $421.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

