Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,489 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 641.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 459.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.1 %

NTNX opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.39 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $4,866,127 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.