Diversified Trust Co Takes $2.11 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

CG stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

