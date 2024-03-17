DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 27,995 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.