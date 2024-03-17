DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,847 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $160,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $83,922,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Splunk by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Splunk by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 729,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 346,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

