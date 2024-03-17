DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $126.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

