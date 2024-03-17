DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

