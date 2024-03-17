DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.