DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,005 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Block were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Block alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.