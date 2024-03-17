DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,005 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Block were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.
SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.
In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
