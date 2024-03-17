DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

