DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.