DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,396,000 after buying an additional 1,044,167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 75.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 311,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock worth $2,513,398,347. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.