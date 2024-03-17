DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.12 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after buying an additional 1,962,622 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIS opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.